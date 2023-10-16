BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gold Star Mom Shares How Brother and Son Saved Lives Via Organ Donation - Jill Stephenson
Counter Culture Mom
14 views • 10/16/2023

Jill Stephenson is a Gold Star mother whose son and younger brother both gave the gift of life to others through organ donation when they passed away. Jill explains how her 11-year-old brother donated his eyes and kidneys when he was killed after being hit by a car. She also explains how many lives her honorable son, Ben, saved after he was killed while serving in the U.S. military as an Army Ranger. Jill breaks down the importance of organ donation, as well as the comfort and joy it can bring to hurting families who lost someone they love, by knowing their organs helped keep other people alive. Jill explains the easy steps on how to sign up to become an organ donor in any state.



TAKEAWAYS


Organ donation answers the prayers of other people who desperately need a transplant of vital organs or tissues


You can sign up to become an organ donor by simply checking the box on your driver’s license renewal card


You can visit DonateLife.net to register as an organ donor 


Share your wishes with your family if you want to be an organ donor so they know what you want when you pass away



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Nature Reigns (get 10% off with code TINA10): https://bit.ly/3uRIHG9

Donate Life: https://donatelife.net/

Heart of a Ranger book: https://amzn.to/46QTqSu

Memorial Fund: https://bit.ly/3t6Rk26


🔗 CONNECT WITH JILL STEPHENSON

Website: https://www.iamjillstephenson.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jill.stephenson.90

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamjillstephenson/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
lifehospitalkilledorganseyesbendonationorgankidneysdonorlife savingtina griffincounter culture mom showjill stephensongold star mother
