Dragon Ball Z V.R.V.S. (1994, Arcade)

Dragon Ball Z V.R.V.S. is a beat'em up developed by Sega and Banpresto, and published by Sega. It was only released in the arcades and only came out in Japan. According to segaretro.org, there was a deluxe edition of the game which used motion sensors instead of buttons to control the game ("This was thus the first successful example of full-body motion sensing in a video game"). There was also apparently a modified version of the game for the 3DO in development, under the title Dragon Ball Z - Cell to Kogeki Da.

You can choose to play Son Goku, Piccolo, Vegeta, Son Gohan or Trunks. After defeating each character and your mirror image, you fight Majin Ozotto.

The game is in split-screen mode. On each half, you see theevents over the shoulder of one character. You cannot move freely, only jump back and dodge to the left and right. The directional buttons are used in combination with the three fire buttons for various moves, including dodging, defence, attacks and gathhering ki. There is a time limit and only one round.