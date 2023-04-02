Congress's Bait & Switch Bait: Ban TikTok | RESTRICT ACT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congress's Bait & Switch Bait: Ban TikTok Switch:
#RESTRICTAct
Ban US citizens from using VPNs "subject to up to $1 million in fines and/or 20 years in prison" Don't be fooled. "This is going to give sweeping powers to the security state." -
@markwarner
#RESTRICTAct
