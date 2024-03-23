BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Mexico Issues Public Statement Against Texas
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
204 views • 03/23/2024

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp: Mexico Issues Public Statement Against Texas. The government of Mexico issued a public statement against the push in Texas to enforce border laws.


Texas is locked in a court battle with the Biden administration over whether it has the legal right to arrest and deport people illegally entering the state from Mexico.


However, the government of Mexico is now warning that even if Texas gets court approval to deport illegal immigrants, it will face legal challenges from the Mexican government.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive032224CR_YT


🇺🇸 EpochTV $1 Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3


🔴 Watch Josh’s newest investigation ‘Targeted For Faith’ only on EpochTV: https://ept.ms/TargetedForFaith_YT

Keywords
border crisisillegal immigrationbiden regimeepoch tvjosh philippcross roads
