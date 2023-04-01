© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@Leather Apron Club How America Will Become A Dictatorship
Support the Channel:
https://www.subscribestar.com/leather-apron-club
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/leatherapr9
All Social Links: https://bio.link/leatherapronclub
This is bound to be controversial. Try your hardest to give my ideas genuine consideration. Many of us believe the current State of the US to be untenable, yet are hesitant to suggest solutions. Here is one, which although it may offend our sensibilities, offers a real chance at alleviating the current social, economic, and political disputes we are currently experiencing in the US.
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/tszxmb99
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/4djn4sm3
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/7e9a25vs
Twitter: https://twitter.com/leatherApronGuy ∇∆