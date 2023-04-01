Poms under equipped.

Britain's army the smallest it's been in 400 years, the Royal Navy half the size it was in the Falklands War.





The Poms would only last 5 days in a war according to one MP, all their stuff is in the Ukraine.





Britannia 🇬🇧





Woke Anti-British

Politicians are

Systematically Stripping

Britannia's Military.





They Claim They Can't Afford

To Invest in building up Defense

Let Alone Keep What They Have.





While Sending Billions of Pounds and The Last of Britannia's Munitions to Ukraine.





They Are Also Trying to Get Rid of Britannias New 70k Ton Aircraft Carrier.





All The Money and Military Equipment of The West is Being Handed Over to Soviet Countries.





Western Men are Being Sent to Die for Soviet Countries.





While Soviet Countries Export Millions of Their People into The West.





This is an Outright Occupation.





How Can People Not See What is Actually Happening?





