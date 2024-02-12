© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before the Eyes of the World - the Criminal #Israeli occupation Committed a Massacre in Rafah, south of the #Gaza Strip - 100 DEAD
The atrocious attacks results in more than 100 killed, over 200 wounded and dozens are missing as the casualties numbers continues to grow, most of them displaced children and women on the #Egyptian border, which the genocidal #Israeli occupation claimed were safe areas.