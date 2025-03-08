BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump is The True American Hero
Proforce
Proforce
38 followers
12 views • 6 months ago

President Donald Trump called out the Congressional Democrats during his joint address after one of their members was booted out of the chamber.


Trump’s speech will have four main sections: His accomplishments at home and abroad since being sworn in, economic news, border security updates, and his plans to achieve peace across the globe.


Tonight’s event is called a joint session of Congress and not a State of the Union because the latter is traditionally reserved for annual messages to Congress. And, despite the breakneck pace of honoring the mandate given to him by Americans, Trump has only been in office 43 days.

