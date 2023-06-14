BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why isn’t possible ALIEN LIFE the biggest news story EVER?
458 views • 06/14/2023

Glenn Beck


June 13, 2023

For a few years now, the Pentagon has hinted that possible alien life may actually exist. So, why then isn’t it the BIGGEST news story to ever hit planet Earth? Why does it seem like so many Americans — and others around the world — just don’t seem to care? Adam Curry, co-host of the podcast ‘No Agenda’ and a former MTV VJ, joins Glenn to discuss why this story is being talked about by our media so infrequently. Plus, Curry gives his own theory to the radar footage of UFO’s that has been released to the public over the last several years…


Glenn and Adam recently sat down for a full-length podcast interview. You can watch their whole conversation here:

   • 'Podfather' Adam ...



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Flv6DuHZxMY

aliensetextraterrestrialsufosglenn beckalien lifeadam currybiggest news story
