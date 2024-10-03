Walz Gets Trounced & Illegals Positioned to Start Gang Wars - Civil Unrest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Vice Presidential debate was ugly... if you are a democrat. Vance absolutely schooled Walz despite the best efforts of the absurdly biased moderators. It was simply an embarrassment. Also, our friend Terry Newsome joins us from Chicago to update us on the possible plan to unleash the illegal immigrant gang members to create civil unrest throughout the city. Big show today, do not miss it.