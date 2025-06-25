BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #80 - The Hidden Trauma Keeping You Stuck ─ And How To Finally Heal w/ Janine Regan-Sinclair
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
28 views • 2 months ago

What if the root of your anxiety, your depression, even your health challenges… wasn’t yours to begin with?


What if you’re carrying the emotional weight of your ancestors and it’s embedded deep in your DNA?


Today’s guest has spent over two decades helping people unravel the invisible code running their lives. Her work is bold, empowering, and deeply transformational.


Janine Regan-Sinclair is a visionary therapist, energy healer, and the creator of multiple self-help programs, courses, and books designed to help you reprogram your subconscious mind, neutralise ancestral trauma, and upgrade your reality.


She believes we are the software in the machine of our world and when we refine the code, we rewrite our future.


This episode is for anyone who feels stuck, overwhelmed, or powerless in today’s world.


Janine is here to remind you that you are not broken ー you’re just misprogrammed. And more importantly… you hold the power to change it.


Get ready for a deep dive into consciousness, healing, and creating a better world ー not just for ourselves, but for generations to come.


Connect with Janine via any of the links below:


Website - https://janineregansinclair.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/janineregansinclair/

Ultimate Heart Makeover Program - https://www.youconsciousyou.online/

Podcast - https://www.youtube.com/@TalkingTimelinesPodcast


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

Keywords
spiritualawakeningsubconsciousmindmentalhealthawarenesstraumahealingsubsconsciousmindhiddentraumaancestralhealinghealingyourpastraisingconsciousness
