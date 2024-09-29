“The Public Health Agency of Canada just confirmed the dire warnings of “antivaxxers” and “conspiracy theorists”





In response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall, the agency released startling data acknowledging that booster recipients have a noticeably higher COVID19 death rate than the unvaccinated. (2 min, 31 sec)





Of course, they’re cautioning people not to read into this too deeply, even though the data indicates a three- to five-fold increase in death rates among those with two or more vaccine doses compared to the unvaccinated across all data groups.





While the Public Health Agency of Canada is not alarmed by the trend and wants you to consider the caveats, they ignore their own inherently skewed data definitions, which I highlight in the full report here.👇🏻”