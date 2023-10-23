Refugee doctor from China: COVID narrative is copy of Chinese communist take-over | Gail McCrae

Registered nurse Gail McCrae has been in contact with a doctor who has first person experience with the power grab in China. She says that the COVID narrative is a copy of the power grab of the Chinese Communist Party.

A false narrative was created where citizens were required to give up their rights and the government needed to take care of them. Next, her entire culture dissolved through the take-over of communism.

People who have not seen these things before might not recognize them. We would be wise to listen very carefully to people who have intimate knowledge. Also, we should act before it’s too late. It’s much easier to fight to protect your existing rights than to fight to get them back after you have lost them.

SOURCE

Segment from:

https://rumble.com/v36uula

Mirrored - frankploegman

