Mike Adams Sermon 086 - Quran Surahs 81, 82 and 56 - End times prophecies in Islam perfectly mirror those of Christ, John and Matthew

- Sermon Introduction and Pop Quiz (0:04)
- Discussion on Creation and Judgment (2:24)
- Comparisons with the Quran and Psalm 11 (7:19)
- Surah 56 and End Times Prophecies (10:24)
- The Role of the Antichrist and Zionism (39:25)
- Conclusion and Call to Read More (46:23)
