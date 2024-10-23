BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams Sermon 086 - Quran Surahs 81, 82 and 56 - End times prophecies in Islam perfectly mirror those of Christ, John and Matthew
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
316 views • 7 months ago

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/



- Sermon Introduction and Pop Quiz (0:04)

- Discussion on Creation and Judgment (2:24)

- Comparisons with the Quran and Psalm 11 (7:19)

- Surah 56 and End Times Prophecies (10:24)

- The Role of the Antichrist and Zionism (39:25)

- Conclusion and Call to Read More (46:23)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamshrrspecial reportantichristsermonseven trumpetspsalm 11final judgmentday of judgmentbrighteon broadcast newsquran end timesseven comet impactsrighteous blisswicked firesura 82sura 56end times cataclysmzionist manipulationislamic teachingschristian-muslim unity
