COVID Hysteria or WWIII? Which Terrifying Road Will Elites Take Us Down? Glenn TV Ep 300
High Hopes
High Hopes
393 views • 09/11/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 1, 2023


America is lucky to have a president who can relate to and empathize with ANY tragedy — because losing your entire livelihood is the same as almost losing a Corvette. On today's Friday Exclusive, Glenn discusses the Democrats' attempt to restart the COVID-19 policies just in time for the 2024 election to kick into high gear. Also, will the next world war kick off next year? According to Tucker Carlson, America is headed in that direction. Lastly, World War III isn't the only war America is facing. The other is an internal war, as the Left is laser-focused on imprisoning former President Trump for doing the exact same thing the Democrats did in multiple elections.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arub7e13Tm8

