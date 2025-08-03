BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨 Syria Clashes Erupt: Syrian Army vs SDF In Aleppo Countryside
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
45 views • 1 month ago

🚨 SYRIA CLASHES ERUPT: SYRIAN ARMY VS SDF IN ALEPPO COUNTRYSIDE

Footage from social media allegedly shows fighting near Dayr Hafir following an infiltration attempt.

According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, 4 army personnel and 3 civilians were injured as a result of the SDF's attack.

Adding:

YEMEN'S NAVAL GAMECHANGER: How Ansarallah is Rewriting Maritime Warfare & Exposing Western Weakness

Yemen’s Ansarallah-aligned forces are dominating the Red Sea, sinking Israeli-linked ships & exposing the failure of US-led naval power—all while maintaining a de facto blockade on one of the world’s most critical waterways.

🔸Phase 4 Escalation: No Mercy for Israeli-Linked Ships

- New Red Lines: YAF Spox Yahya Saree declared ALL ships dealing with Israeli ports are now targets, regardless of nationality.

- Recent Strikes: Two Greek-owned bulk carriers (Magic Seas & Eternity C) sunk, 4 sailors killed, 11 captured.

- 1,679+ Attacks Since Nov 2023—missiles, drones, warships—all in solidarity with Gaza.

🔸 Trump’s Failed “Victory” Claim

May 6: Trump claimed "Houthis surrendered, we stop bombing."

Reality: Yemen immediately resumed attacks, proving no deal was struck.

🔸Global Fallout: UN Security Council Reacts

12/15 members voted for continued monitoring of Red Sea attacks.

Russia & China abstained, citing Yemeni sovereignty concerns.

China’s UN rep: “Red Sea tensions = spillover from Gaza genocide.”

🇾🇪 Yemen’s Strategic Masterstroke: Area Denial, Not Sea Control

No surface fleet? No problem. Yemen’s missile/drone reach (1,000+ km) makes the Bab al-Mandab Strait a death trap for Israeli-linked ships.

Insurance costs SKYROCKETING—proof the threat is far from neutralized.

🇮🇷 Iran Proxy Myth BUSTED

Western narrative: “Houthis = Iranian puppets.”

Reality: Zero evidence Iran commands their ops. Ansarallah acts independently, driven by Palestinian solidarity.

🔸What’s Next?

Egypt on the Radar? Cairo’s deepening ties with Israeli trade could make it the next target.

US Reluctance to Escalate: Trump fears a "quagmire", while Biden avoids full-blown war.

Gaza = The Trigger: Any worsening of conditions will spark more Yemeni strikes.

🔸Bottom Line:

Ansarallah doesn’t just fight—it strategically outmaneuvers superpowers, proving asymmetric warfare can cripple global trade. Gaza remains the compass, and Yemen is changing the game forever.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
