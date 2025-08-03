© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 SYRIA CLASHES ERUPT: SYRIAN ARMY VS SDF IN ALEPPO COUNTRYSIDE
Footage from social media allegedly shows fighting near Dayr Hafir following an infiltration attempt.
According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, 4 army personnel and 3 civilians were injured as a result of the SDF's attack.
YEMEN'S NAVAL GAMECHANGER: How Ansarallah is Rewriting Maritime Warfare & Exposing Western Weakness
Yemen’s Ansarallah-aligned forces are dominating the Red Sea, sinking Israeli-linked ships & exposing the failure of US-led naval power—all while maintaining a de facto blockade on one of the world’s most critical waterways.
🔸Phase 4 Escalation: No Mercy for Israeli-Linked Ships
- New Red Lines: YAF Spox Yahya Saree declared ALL ships dealing with Israeli ports are now targets, regardless of nationality.
- Recent Strikes: Two Greek-owned bulk carriers (Magic Seas & Eternity C) sunk, 4 sailors killed, 11 captured.
- 1,679+ Attacks Since Nov 2023—missiles, drones, warships—all in solidarity with Gaza.
🔸 Trump’s Failed “Victory” Claim
May 6: Trump claimed "Houthis surrendered, we stop bombing."
Reality: Yemen immediately resumed attacks, proving no deal was struck.
🔸Global Fallout: UN Security Council Reacts
12/15 members voted for continued monitoring of Red Sea attacks.
Russia & China abstained, citing Yemeni sovereignty concerns.
China’s UN rep: “Red Sea tensions = spillover from Gaza genocide.”
🇾🇪 Yemen’s Strategic Masterstroke: Area Denial, Not Sea Control
No surface fleet? No problem. Yemen’s missile/drone reach (1,000+ km) makes the Bab al-Mandab Strait a death trap for Israeli-linked ships.
Insurance costs SKYROCKETING—proof the threat is far from neutralized.
🇮🇷 Iran Proxy Myth BUSTED
Western narrative: “Houthis = Iranian puppets.”
Reality: Zero evidence Iran commands their ops. Ansarallah acts independently, driven by Palestinian solidarity.
🔸What’s Next?
Egypt on the Radar? Cairo’s deepening ties with Israeli trade could make it the next target.
US Reluctance to Escalate: Trump fears a "quagmire", while Biden avoids full-blown war.
Gaza = The Trigger: Any worsening of conditions will spark more Yemeni strikes.
🔸Bottom Line:
Ansarallah doesn’t just fight—it strategically outmaneuvers superpowers, proving asymmetric warfare can cripple global trade. Gaza remains the compass, and Yemen is changing the game forever.