Russia has Destroyed Ukraine's Army and NATO is in Panic | Ray McGovern
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
124 views • 03/18/2024

Ray came to Washington from his native Bronx in the early Sixties as an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. Ray’s duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief, which he briefed one-on-one to President Ronald Reagan’s five most senior national security advisers from 1981 to 1985.

https://raymcgovern.com

Keywords
ray mcgovernukraine armyrussia warnato is in panic
