💥WAGNER MUTINY - Russian Officials Voice Support For President Putin

Russian Officials Voice Support For President Putin

Following reports of ongoing clashes in the south of Russia, the heads of multiple regions and officials have voiced their support for Vladimir Putin.

I'll add here:

Wagner's rank-and-file were unaware of the command's plans, at least most. The soldiers were told that they would be transferred to the defense of the Belgorod region and were quite surprised by the further course of events. According to reports from the rebel environment, the plans of the Wagner leadership also include the capture of Krasnodar. Well, forgive them, Lord, because they don't know what they're doing.

An appeal has appeared online from a man calling himself a PMC Wagner stormtrooper: "Those who act in our name to do evil and terror have betrayed us and lied to us.

The user, who claims to be a fighter with the call sign Zuboskal, insisted that he and "his brothers" would never turn their weapons against the motherland:

"They did not die or get seriously injured for the Prigozhin ambitions or any other personalities. They died for each and every one of you reading these lines, for our children, for all the people they did not know but loved and sacrificed their lives for.

If they tell me where to go and give me a gun, I am ready to shoot those who hide behind civilians, who spread evil and sorrow, who betray the memory of the dead and the honour of the living. Whatever they call themselves and whatever they say, to me they are as bloodthirsty beasts as those with whom we have been at war. And rabid beasts must be shot."

Unverifiable. Wagners won't all pick Prigozhin

Unverifiable. Wagners won't all pick Prigozhin

Statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the situation with an attempted armed rebellion:

The adventurous aspirations of the conspirators aim at destabilizing Russia, the rebellion plays into the hands of the external enemies of the Russian Federation;

The Russian Federation will continue its sovereign course to ensure its security, protect its values, strengthen its authority in the international arena;

The attempted armed rebellion causes a clear rejection in Russian society, which strongly supports Putin;

All goals and objectives of the special military operation will be achieved;

The Russian Foreign Ministry warns the West against any hint of the possible use of the Russian internal situation to achieve Russophobic goals;

The Russian Federation fully feels the Allies' understanding of Moscow's position to ensure its security

The main thing from the statements of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev:





Rebellion is a thoughtful and planned operation, the aim of which is to seize power in the country;





If the nuclear arsenal of the Russian Federation is "under the control of bandits", the whole world will be on the verge of destruction;





Medvedev did not rule out that foreign specialists and people who served in the elite units of the RF Armed Forces took part in the preparation of the rebellion;





Russia will not allow the rebellion to reach state transfer and global crisis;





The leadership of the Russian Federation will not allow insane criminals and their fans to seize power in the country;





Speculations about the failure of the Ministry of Defense to fulfill its obligations and "attacks" on the rear of the PMC "Wagner" do not stand up to criticism




