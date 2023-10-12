By strong determination, Chechen forces and coalition ready to storm Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The President of Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov is determined to deploy troops from Akhmat Special Forces for a security mission to help Palestine and support Hamas fighters against Israel, which is assisted by the US. Kadyrov called on allies Russia, Iran, North Korea, China with troops and weapons, which would restore order from so-called “acts of terrorism” by Zionist military.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY