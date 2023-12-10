🔥🔥 Bo Polny Interviews Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin: Summary Video on the collapse of the USD

Bo Polny Interviews Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin: in what might arguably be one of the most important and insightful financial overviews you will see in years. It's about wealth preservation.

Our globalist overlords are going to break the banks and investment markets. Arm yourself with information so that you are not taken by surprise❗

I have worked in financial markets and traded in these markets for the greater part of my life. As a consequence, I follow macro trends and geopolitical events that are likely to impact my investments and my family's and my life. The world as I see it is racing head on into a period where everything will change and in all likelihood, NOT IN GOOD WAY. In short, our hitherto comfortable lives are in my opinion about to be reset. This video is essentially about wealth preservation.

ALERT⚠️DECEMBER 12 - 31⚠️ Andy Schectman, Bo Polny

