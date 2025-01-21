The Golden Age (Part 2) - connecting the dots between Trump, Elon Musk, Notre Dame ritual, and Pope 5 portals rituals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Age of the Antichrist is here. And the long term plan for this
country's founders is finally coming together. We are connecting the
dots between Trump, Alice Bailey, Albert Pike, Zeitgeist 2025,Belly
of the Beast, the Pope rituals, the Notre Dame ritual, Roman gods of
Janus and Saturn, the Sigil of Lucifer, and Elon Musk to prove the
Luciferian agenda of the New World Order is literally manifesting
before us today.
link mentioned in the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwztif4xSq8