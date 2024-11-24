BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE GLITTERING SPEAR! The ROYAL PATH & DRACONIAN DEVILS!
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
6 months ago

Dr. William Schnoebelen is all fired up in this new podcast with Shannon Davis of OmegaManRadio.com. In the midst of our recent political victory, Dr. Bill brings a warning about ANCIENT spiritual forces that may influence the new administration and the imminent dangers of DRACONIAN DEVILS! JOIN Dr. Bill as he preaches about the Glittering Spear of Elohim (Habakkuk 3:11), the CRITICAL HEAVENLY WEAPON against these End-Time devils! Bill also reveals how we must continually keep our hearts and minds focused in the higher Spiritual levels for these conflicts - and the need to follow the ROYAL PATH of YESHUA MESSIAH to true victory!

weaponheavenlydracniandevils
