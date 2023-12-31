Create New Account
THESE 2 stories have Glenn QUESTIONING zoomers
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago

Glenn Beck


Dec 29, 2023


Glenn reviews two stories that make him question the state of today's young adults: McDonald's released Happy Meals for adults (complete with toys) and young couples are bragging about being "DINKs" (Double Income, No Kids). Maybe it's time for Gen Z to grow up, start a family, and get some common sense ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fw6f0dyM6gs

glenn beckmcdonaldsyoung adultsgen zzoomersno kidsdinkshappy mealsdouble incometoys for adults

