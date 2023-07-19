⚠️💉 Ed Dowd Reveals New “Bombshell” Vaccine Injury Data That Looks Like A Cover Up

"Something’s going on with our workforce that we've never seen before," warns data analyst Ed Dowd, whose investigation appears to show an alarming increase in disabilities following the rollout of mRNA vaccines.

Ed Dowd – a financial analyst and co-treasurer for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign – discusses new data from his research of the COVID-19 pandemic Specifically:





1️⃣ Hematology, hematology, hematological (Blood Related) - UP 522% over trend means not year over year

2️⃣ Cardiovascular - UP 121%

3️⃣ Gento-Uninary (Reproduction related) - UP 142%





On the annual numbers, hematology injuries is up 61 standard deviations from trend❗

PDF Video Transcript: https://mega.nz/file/yAhQDDRC#TuJ1Dw-hRgnGszOiYZnUbmPHMCcBPLMWF1WmHrSf9os

Follow me on GAB: https://gab.com/RustyDwyer



