The beginning of the negotiation process between Moscow and Washington does not stop offensive operations of the Russian army on the frontlines. Battlefields are inflamed by heavy battles and massive drone and missile strikes continue pounding Ukrainian rear infrastructure.

In the first half of February, the Russian army liberated an area of about 140 square kilometers. The average pace of the Russian advance is more than 10 square kilometers per day.

Another Ukrainian garrison was destroyed in a cauldron west of Kurakhovo. Last week, Russian forces completed the mop up operations in Dachnoe. Ukrainian military reporters already confirm Russian control of the area between Dachnoe and Ulakly. Most of the Ukrainian forces were destroyed, some were luckier and surrendered. The Ukrainian commanders again did not allow their soldiers to retreat from the cauldron and suffered heavy losses.

The entire line of the Ukrainian defense on the southern Donbass frontlines is crumbling. As a result of the recent breakthrough, Russian forces have gained a foothold in Ulakly. Assault groups also attacked the southern outskirts of Constantinople, where battles are already ongoing in the central and southeastern parts.

After a short tactical pause and regrouping, Russian troops resumed attacks from the recently captured Velikaya Novoselka. To the north, battles are already ongoing in Novoocherevatoe. To the west, in Novoselka.

On the northern Donbass frontlines, another Ukrainian pocket of resistance was destroyed near Dvurechnoe in the Kupyansk direction.

Ukrainian reserves are being ground down in the Kursk region. The Russian military does not launch large-scale attacks but continues its steady advance. Another victory is reported in Sverdlikovo on the north-western flank.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempt counterattacks south of Pokrovsk but to no avail. They result in only growing losses.

In total, Ukrainian losses have long exceeded the number of acting troops. The deaths of at least 680,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been confirmed by independent monitoring sources; while the acting army has only less than 430,000 fighters left in service.

On the night of February 17th, Russian forces launched another massive wave of strikes across Ukraine. Explosions thundered in Kiev. The ports in Odessa came under another devastating attack. A large thermal power plant in Mykolaiv was put out of order. More military targets were destroyed in Eastern and other regions.

Despite the ongoing strategic defeats, Zelensky keeps dreaming that Ukraine can still defeat Russia by military means on the battlefield. Of course, only with the help of the West. Zelensky does not seek a peaceful dialogue and is ready to wage war further, but only if the West pays for the bloodshed. While Washington launches negotiations with Moscow, warmongers in Europe are preparing another military aid package for the doomed Kiev regime until it’s too late.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

paypal, western union etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/