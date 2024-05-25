HARVARD STUDENTS WALK, BOSTON MARATHON, 1966 SPACE WALK, POPE ON CLIMATE, B.B. IN DC & MORE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Tthe 1966 Space walk part 2 with Walter Cronkite, George Carlin on your immune system, a clip on the rarest shot in golf... an albatross, Norway, Spain and Ireland recognize Palestine as an independent state, a report on the joke that is the Boston Marathon plus much much more!