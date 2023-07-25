If You Have a Bank of America Account, Get Rid Of It Yesterday.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bank of America, not for the first time since 2014, is ordered to pay out over a hundred million to its customers, and another $150 million to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
dailyhodl.com/2023/07/22/us-banks-are-abruptly-freezing-accounts-halting-withdrawals-without-warning-or-explanation-report/
In short , this bank has a long, deep history of corruption.