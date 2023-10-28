Ryan Dawson on Israel, 9/11, and US History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CAUTION! This interview is loaded with controversial content and may be offensive to many viewers. I believe in and follow the teachings of the bible. I want the truth. Ryan Dawson agreed to be interviewed and I will not censor his voice. He has so much valid information to share and his heart is in the right place. The conversation focuses on the Israel/Hamas conflict, US history (civil war era), JFK assassination, 9/11, and much much more. Ryan Dawson is a historian from the College of William and Mary. He is the author of the book 'Welcome to the USSA: Corruption in the Government and Media and the producer of several documentaries: War by Deception, Empire Unmasked (9/11), and Numec: How Israel Stole the Bomb and Killed JFK. You can follow Ryan's work at https://www.ancreport.com/