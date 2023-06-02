BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Crypto Mining Deep Dive | Crypto Podcast #44
Jam-Crypto
Jam-Crypto
32 views • 06/02/2023

Episode 44 of our Twitter Spaces was all about doing a deep dive into mining cryptocurrency.

Macro Topics:

- US Mint to alter metal content of coins (Cost Savings Act)

- Coinbase obtain Bermuda License

- People in Texas, Arkansas & New Jersey right to mine Bitcoin.

- SEC + US Regulations chat

- More EPIC Cash coverage on YouTube (Shray TV & more).

Mining Topics:

- Ground zero. What is mining? Why do we need it?

- Mining in the early days of Bitcoin

- Nick Szabo Shelling Out: What is it?

- What's it like mining? Loud? Heat emissions?

- Social dynamic & competitive camaraderie

- Polyphasic PoW in EPIC Cash explanation

- Profitability of mining

         Is CPU or GPU more profitable?

- Is starting to mine EPIC Cash easy for a newbie?

         How to do it?

- Is EPIC Cash the best mineable cryptocurrency?

- Digital Loonie joins us!


Part 2 Twitter Spaces confirmation.

Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper


IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:

The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view

Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources

How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com

The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!


1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf


2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf


3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf


EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/


Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/


Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/


What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/

The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w

Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk


EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash

Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners

Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU

#Bitcoin #BTC #Ethereum #EpicCash #privacy #privacycoin #crypto #blockchain #scalability #fungibility #mimblewimble #decentralisation #cryptocurrency

Keywords
bitcoincryptominingcrypto miningepic cashprivate cryptoprivacy coinprivate blockchaincrypto podcastdecentralisationcentralisation resistantprivacy mattersepic cash mining


