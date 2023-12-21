Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWO: Italy's Health Minister knew of COVID-19 bioweapon's deadly outcome
channel image
Follower of Christ777
439 Subscribers
146 views
Published 2 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Greg Reese

The COVID-19 virus was a setup to deceive the world into accepting the pharmaceutical companies’ deadly vaccines. Italy’s health minister was complicit to this as he admitted in a text message.

This means that ALL NATIONAL GOVERNMENTS are complicit to this. THEY KNOW that the COVID-19 vaccine KILLS.

Keywords
fatherdeathgodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of goditalyyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19father of lightsanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truedeadly outcome

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket