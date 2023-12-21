NWO: Italy's Health Minister knew of COVID-19 bioweapon's deadly outcome

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits
to Greg Reese
The COVID-19 virus was a setup to deceive the world into accepting the pharmaceutical companies’ deadly vaccines. Italy’s health minister was complicit to this as he admitted in a text message.
This means that ALL NATIONAL GOVERNMENTS are complicit to this. THEY KNOW that the COVID-19 vaccine KILLS.
