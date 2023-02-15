BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pain Education Podcast: Scoliosis as a Self-Correcting Mechanism - Detect, Manage, Posture
11 views • 02/15/2023

Scoliosis is a sideways curvature of the spine and affects 2-3 million people in the US. Did you know that you can develop Scoliosis (and lower back pain) through chronic tension patterns?

Co-host Alex Corey was informed he had Grade 1 Scoliosis in his early 20s via an unrelated X-ray and has dealt with lower back pain when awareness slips from posture, mobility, and core strength ever since. Join Alex Corey and Bill Parravano in discussing that Scoliosis can be derived from a tension pattern and the body's self-correcting mechanism to keep level eyes on the horizon, not just purely anatomical (distorted bone from birth)

In this episode, we discuss How Scoliosis can originate via chronic automatic self-correcting mechanisms Awareness and Self-Discovery as keys to empowering your body to recover Practices and Modalities to discover tension patterns that may be showing up elsewhere in your body Considerations for strength and conditioning or athletic training Where the Allopathic Medical Model shines and abysmally fails Mobility and Range of Motion as the most important factors in functional movement Exercises/Techniques for Postural Correction

Look for our podcast each week, Tuesday at 1 PM EDT Show Notes:_____________________________________ #scoliosis #scoliosistreatment #pain

Get out of Pain: https://thekneepainguru.com

 Pain Education Podcast: https://thecomellafoundation.org/pain-education-podcast/

 Health, Nutrition, Lifestyle:
https://bio.link/AlexanderCorey

 Comella Foundation Newsletter: https://thecomellafoundation.org/

 Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://thecomellafoundation.org/donate/

 Twitter: https://twitter.com/thecomellafoun1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecomellafoundation

 DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video is meant to diagnose, treat, or prescribe a medical condition. Seek the advice of a licensed medical professional before starting any new fitness, dietary, or supplementation protocol.

