One Step Closer to the Mark of the Beast (666)?

It seems like every couple of years or so we get a little closer to the fulfillment of Bible prophecy regarding the Mark of the Beast. The latest development comes from China, where a new form of palm scanning technology has been made available for passengers on a subway system in Beijing. It pays to stay informed of where all of this new technology is leading us.
