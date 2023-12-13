Create New Account
Gold: Insurance, Investment & Speculation
Published 2 months ago

Is 2024 When ‘It’ Happens?

* Most Americans need to own more gold, not less.

* The consequence of that is a higher price target.

* First things first: own the physical metal.

* It doesn’t take a lot; it just takes some gold to provide insurance.

* Don’t confuse its insurance function with investment and/or speculation.


Money vs. Currency

* Money and currency are fundamentally different — and the distinction matters.

* Got bullion?


The full webcast is linked below.


GoldSilver | The Alarming Outcomes Of A Liquidity Squeeze - Rick Rule Joins Mike Maloney (12 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/V32ScUwj33E

