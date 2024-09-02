Wellness Wars 2: No Meat In Heaven So Prepare With Plants!

Heaven and the New Earth are places without death. There will be no eating meat in the future life. Therefore, those living at the end of time should endeavor to prepare their bodies with God’s plant based plan. With these truths in mind, how is it then that so many Christians continue to insist on eating meat? After deftly dealing with the myth that plants are incomplete in protein, Marko Kolic also points out that it is incumbent on Christians to consider that in these last days the animal world becomes more and more burdened with disease and toxins. This should lead Christians to leave off eating flesh foods entirely and preparing for heaven with plants.

Marko Kolic, M. Div., is the Founder-Director of Profit from Prophets Ministry His passion is to spread the prophetic messages that constitute the final warning to mankind before the 2nd Coming of Jesus Christ. These prophetic messages are the core of Seventh-day Adventist faith and eschatological outlook.

