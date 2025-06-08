© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EDGAR CAYCE'S HALL OF RECORDS
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 3 months ago
Imagine a hidden chamber, buried for millennia, holding the secrets of a lost civilization. This is the Hall of Records, a concept born from the visions of Edgar Cayce, America’s renowned psychic of the early 20th century. Cayce, known as the “Sleeping Prophet,” claimed this mystical repository contains ancient knowledge from Atlantis and other advanced civilizations.
According to Cayce’s clairvoyant readings, the Hall of Records preserves scrolls, tablets, and artifacts detailing humanity’s origins, spiritual wisdom, and advanced technologies. He described three such halls, strategically placed to safeguard this wisdom. The first lies in Egypt, near the Great Sphinx in Giza, possibly in a secret chamber beneath its right paw or close to the Nile. The second rests in the submerged ruins of Atlantis, perhaps near Bimini in the Bahamas. The third is hidden in a temple in the Yucatán, linked to ancient Mesoamerican cultures like the Maya.
Cayce prophesied that the Egyptian Hall would be uncovered when humanity is spiritually ready, potentially sparking a global transformation. He believed it holds truths that could reshape our understanding of history. Yet, despite his vivid descriptions, no definitive evidence has surfaced. Excavations around the Sphinx and discoveries like the Bimini Road—a debated underwater formation—have fueled speculation but lack confirmation from mainstream archaeology.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.