EDGAR CAYCE'S HALL OF RECORDS

Imagine a hidden chamber, buried for millennia, holding the secrets of a lost civilization. This is the Hall of Records, a concept born from the visions of Edgar Cayce, America’s renowned psychic of the early 20th century. Cayce, known as the “Sleeping Prophet,” claimed this mystical repository contains ancient knowledge from Atlantis and other advanced civilizations.

According to Cayce’s clairvoyant readings, the Hall of Records preserves scrolls, tablets, and artifacts detailing humanity’s origins, spiritual wisdom, and advanced technologies. He described three such halls, strategically placed to safeguard this wisdom. The first lies in Egypt, near the Great Sphinx in Giza, possibly in a secret chamber beneath its right paw or close to the Nile. The second rests in the submerged ruins of Atlantis, perhaps near Bimini in the Bahamas. The third is hidden in a temple in the Yucatán, linked to ancient Mesoamerican cultures like the Maya.