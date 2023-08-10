© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In commemoration of the recent passing of Dr. Martinelli, all members of La Quinta Columna are asked to download and share this material on their social networks, as a message of unity and condolences to her family. May the death of this noble human being not be in vain. May the whole world know about it.
https://www.laquintacolumna.info