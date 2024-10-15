The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Can We Lead With Love?

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

As we barrel to the most important election of our lifetimes Warriors Of Light; can we show love to those who don't see the world the way we do?

We can debate, shout, and try to coerce those who oppose us, but don't you know that love can cause any barrier to fall? Even against a liberal?

Let's Rock!





Music video credit:

Leviticus - Power

Put Leviticus on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/487nvyJ

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4dNArLi





Video credit 2

Do You Love Me? | The Life of Jesus | #48

Jesus.net

https://www.youtube.com/@ThelifeofJesus





The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Now streaming

on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net