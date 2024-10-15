The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Can We Lead With Love?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we barrel to the most important election of our lifetimes Warriors Of Light; can we show love to those who don't see the world the way we do?
We can debate, shout, and try to coerce those who oppose us, but don't you know that love can cause any barrier to fall? Even against a liberal?
Let's Rock!
Music video credit:
Leviticus - Power
Put Leviticus on your playlist:
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/487nvyJ
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4dNArLi
Video credit 2
Do You Love Me? | The Life of Jesus | #48
Jesus.net
https://www.youtube.com/@ThelifeofJesus
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Now streaming
on US Sports Radio