A Woman From Western North Carolina, in Tears, Recounts the Horrific Sight of Seeing Babies’ Bodies Floating Down the River, While the Mainstream Media Turns a Blind Eye
295 views • 7 months ago

A Woman From Western North Carolina, in Tears, Recounts the Horrific Sight of Seeing Babies’ Bodies Floating Down the River, While the Mainstream Media Turns a Blind Eye

She warns the nation that this is a wake-up call and pleads with people not to trust the news, which, she claims, is hiding the true death toll.

Her message is clear: trust those on the ground, not the media that continues to lie.

north carolina
