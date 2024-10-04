© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Woman From Western North Carolina, in Tears, Recounts the Horrific Sight of Seeing Babies’ Bodies Floating Down the River, While the Mainstream Media Turns a Blind Eye
She warns the nation that this is a wake-up call and pleads with people not to trust the news, which, she claims, is hiding the true death toll.
Her message is clear: trust those on the ground, not the media that continues to lie.