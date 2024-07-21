Prophecies | WHAT’S PLANNED NEXT IN 2024? - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Tim Scott Video: https://x.com/danscavino/status/1813015302940020859?s=42
Joseph Z July 14, 2024
0-7:19
https://www.youtube.com/live/kS_BnuMJm3U?si=Lc7TGOXU2vsTBt0v
Robin D Bullock Elijah Streams
1:14:19 - 1:16:50
1:17:50 - 1:22:29
https://rumble.com/v576mfl-0716-robin-bullock.html
President Trump after shooting RNC
3:26 - 5:36
https://youtu.be/r48yHkoEyTM?si=9P8JszggTlv3zE6B
Jesse Waters July 16, 2024
1:2 - 1:34
https://youtu.be/Df0cO9YWsgo?si=6J3i8NBBqwxm9BwW
Israel Twitter Kim Clement Word
https://x.com/_alphaanon/status/1812841570216956108?s=42&t=bEz6MdnpWQKuVmo1VXlZgg
Robin Bullock Church International July 14, 2024
2:01:05 - 2:20:46
2:26:23 - 2:27:12
2:27:49 - 2:28:40
2:32:58 - 2:33:26
2:34:01 - 2:35:08
2:47:38 - 2:53:46
3:01:14 - 3:01:53
https://www.youtube.com/live/dBVt4J_vmOw?si=odXMrWt7lT5JWCsO
Joseph Z July 16, 2024
0-1:16
3:47 -11:34
12:57 - 19:07
22:11 - 23:06
35:41 - 36:43
https://www.youtube.com/live/aR4_vA
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: b365a5f26f8580e8