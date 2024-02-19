🏋️♀️ Empower Your Body Through Movement 💫

🤝 Let’s join with Erica Porter, the Founder of Endorphasm with a passion for creating a fitness environment that brings others closer to their soul and explore the importance of movement in our body. 💡

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3Ry6OVv

💪 She explains the human body thrives on activity, and embracing movement is key to vitality. 🏃♂️

💔 The fitness industry's alignment with dieting has led to a toxic narrative around movement.

🌟 Let's change the narrative in fitness together - it's about empowerment, not punishment.

🔄 Don't miss out on this transformative discussion. Join us and explore more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔥