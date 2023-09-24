His whole body was numb, he tried to cry out in despair and it seemed like he wanted to give up

Pitiful Animal





Sep 24, 2023





How long had the dog been lying there?

The little dog saw us trying to run but he had no more strength

He didn't know what to do, was just lying on the rubbish heap and shaking

The boy's whole body was covered in mud and dirt

The little dog had an accident with a vehicle, so now his hind legs were immobile

His organs were also in a rather emergence state

How could he come through this trouble?

We needed all of your support to help him.

We couldn't take him to the vet at that moment but tomorrow morning

His sleeping place was carefully prepared to make sure nothing happened during the night

I was really worried about my boy's condition

The little dog roamed the streets and went through other things

I found him so pitiful. I hoped God blessed him.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMKfUhjlka4