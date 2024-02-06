SUZIE SMITH FANTASTIC HEALER! GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE APRIL 13-14!

SUZIE SMITH FANTASTIC HEALER! GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE!

Hello Friends! On this OTW Radio Show this Monday, February 5th, 2024 from 12 noon to 2 pm Pacific Time, I will be interviewing Suzie Smith a fantastic spiritual healer who will be part of my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference o Radio Sol in Vienna Austria. The show is in both English and in German. The Conference will be on April 13th and 14th, 2024 with some of the world’s most famous and amazing healers, UFO contactees, psychics, and scientists. The cost is just $55 and you can listen to the speakers for up to six months after the event. To register, please see: www.galacticwisdomconference.com

OTW Radio is a listener support radio show -- if you would like to donate, please visit: www.tedmahr.com Thank you so much everyone for all your beautiful love and support! If we all work together, I know we can create a much better and happier world!





For a world that's happy and bright,

and full of love and light!

Ted

Host, Out of this World Radio

Fridays, 10 am to 12 noon Pacific Time

Vienna Austria on Radio Sol on every other Monday

www.tedmahr.com

Email: [email protected]