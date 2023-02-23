Miles Guo: Our heroic scientists are quite positive that the only antidote to the harmful covid vaccines is artesunate, and the only outstanding research is how to make artesunate freely available

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/22/2023 Miles Guo: Our heroic scientists are quite positive that the only antidote to the harmful (CCP-virus) vaccines is artesunate, and the only outstanding research is how to make artesunate freely available; a breakthrough progress might be achieved in this Spring
#artesunate #antidote #artemisinin #freeofcharge
2/22/2023 文贵直播：英雄科学家们已基本确认：青蒿琥酯是解疫苗毒的唯一办法，剩下的科研任务是如何免费化，今年春天可能会有突破性进展
#青蒿琥酯 #解毒 #解药 #青蒿素 #免费