Journalist Faces Jail For Committing Journalism
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
168 views • 09/12/2023

The criminals who have highjacked our government are letting us know that America is over and we are now their slaves.

Elections have been rigged for centuries because government is a form of slavery — which is why what the founding fathers of these United States gave us is so revered.

They drafted a form of government unlike any other in history: a revolutionary form of governance based upon the foundation that all men are created equal and independent; and that all are born with the inherent and inalienable right to the preservation of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.


Reese Reports | 12 September 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=65007cf3c5d54ea8820db829

free speechcensorshiplibertyconstitutionowen shroyer1st amendmentfirst amendment1aelection riggingfreedom of speechslaverytyrannysovereigntyindependenceinfiltrationgreg reeseenslavementunalienable rightselection fraudequalitystolen electionjanuary 6jan 6captured operationinherent rights
