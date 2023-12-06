The Power That Made The Body Heals The Body

Dr. Lynn Carey earned a doctorate in chiropractic and a bachelor's degree in nutrition from Life University. She owned a practice in Wilmington, Delaware, for eighteen years, and has traveled to Brazil and India. Dr. Carey loves empowering others to create their desired life of health, wealth, and perfect self-expression. Today, she stays busy pursuing her entrepreneurial dreams and homeschooling her teenage son.



Connect with Dr. Lynn





Website: https://www.creatingmydesiredlife.com/

IG: https://www.instagram.com/dr.lynncarey

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb6Rs983lFD7qQ-CKUrJQ4Q





Please leave a 5 Star Written Apple review if you enjoyed the podcast and share the link with family and friends https://apple.co/3PMKlT1 and subscribe to my Rumble Channel





Connect with Steve

Website: www.truthtalkwithsteve.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@stevecloward

Telegram: https://t.me/truthtalkwithsteve





SHOW SPONSORS

ADVANCED HOME PROS

Get the #1 Streaming Device in America with 𝐍𝐎 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐇𝐋𝐘 𝐒𝐔𝐁𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍. vSeeBox 1300+ channels, 60,000+ VOD Titles, NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, Regional Sports, PPV and more! https://vseestreambox.tv

Use Coupon code TTWS and save 25% today





HEALTHY HYDRATION

Improve your health and the way you feel. Discover the Scientifically Proven Benefits of Hydrogen Water Over Alkaline Water.

https://hydrogenwaterwithsteve.com

LIFEWAVE

WEAR YOUR WELLNESS - Live well, simply. Choose the patch that fits your wellness needs.

https://lifewave.com/tybent





WAVWATCH

The WAVwatch is a self-care tool that uses the power of sound therapy to help with common self-care problems and imbalances in your body

https://buy.wavwatch.com/wbzseuec





K+E WEALTH MANAGEMENT REDESIGNED

Given the volatility in today's economic landscape, get your money out of your 401K. Protect your investment with silver and gold.

https://kirkelliottphd.com/cloward





𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞

𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 with our 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐈𝐧-𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 & 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 platform. https://backbonelms.io





𝐙 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡

Your All-In-One Immune Boosting Super Formula

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=gi5js2ebll

𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬:

Apple: https://apple.co/3nMWb5V

Libsyn: https://directory.libsyn.com/shows/view/id/truthtalkwithsteve







