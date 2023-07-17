BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 16JUL23 - Plane Blows People Away
Delacabra
Delacabra
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
127 views • 07/17/2023

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION


WATCH ON YOUTUBE:

https://youtu.be/hzEezRLMwtA


This is Weekly Dose of Aviation #239


41,054 views Jul 16, 2023 #240

Get your aviation apparel today: https://theaviationcentral.com/

This is Weekly Dose of Aviation #240


Links to sources:


Plane Blows People Away -


 • Skiathos Airport ...


Plane Lands Low at Skiathos -


 • Skiathos Airport ...


C-5 Galaxy Takeoff -


 • Amazing C-5 Galax...


Yak 52 Aerobatics -


 • Yak 52 display 20...


Low Pass -


 • A very, very low ...


Solar Eclipse Timelapse -


 • Solar eclipse tim...


I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. The clips are always used with permission from the owner. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.


Want me to feature your video? Submit it here » https://bit.ly/submitwdoa


? SOCIALS:

Twitter » https://twitter.com/officiallucaas

Instagram » https://www.instagram.com/officialluc...

Discord » https://discord.gg/lucaas


? SUPPORT THE CHANNEL:

Merch » https://shoplucaas.com/

Become a Member » https://www.youtube.com/lucaas/join


? MUSIC:

Music is provided by Epidemic Sound » https://www.epidemicsound.com/referra...


Business inquiries? Reach me at » [email protected]

Keywords
us navyus air forceaviationairplaneplane crashfunny momentspilot errorpilot mistakeairplane accidentsairplane stuntsdangerous landingweekly dose of aviationaviation memesaviation compilationbest of aviationfunny videos compilationfunny videos failspilot failslucaaswdoafunny aviation videosfunny tik tokairplane fail
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy