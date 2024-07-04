BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 1, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
8 views • 10 months ago

Episode 2314 - Did the Presidential debate make America look like a joke? -What two Supreme Court rulings took place? -Is it a theory that we are being fed that we are building a better world? -Cartel weapons seized at the boarder. -Girl in Germany has a more serious punishment for calling a rapist a pig than the rapist himself. -Keep your heart and minds in Christ. -Is AI the next remedy for the teen depression crisis? -Prices are through the roof. Will people be able to afford to retire? -The Government needs to be balanced. -We have technology that supersedes what we are shown. -Hypertension can be helped by doing what naturally? High energy must listen show!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
