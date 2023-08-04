Klaus Schwab's Daughter: 'Permanent Lockdowns Coming – Whether You Like It or Not'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has emerged from the shadows and issued a chilling threat against humanity.
According to Nicole Schwab, the global elite are preparing to roll out permanent “climate lockdowns” whether you like it or not – and you had better get used to the idea because there is nothing you can do about it.
Schwab’s daughter says the global elite’s plans for a so-called “new humanity” are so far advanced there is nothing that ordinary people like you and me can do to stop them. But there is a fatal flaw in the globalist’s agenda that we can use to exploit and spoil their plans.
Mirrored - The People's Voice