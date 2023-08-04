BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Klaus Schwab's Daughter: 'Permanent Lockdowns Coming – Whether You Like It or Not'
557 views • 08/04/2023

The daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has emerged from the shadows and issued a chilling threat against humanity.

According to Nicole Schwab, the global elite are preparing to roll out permanent “climate lockdowns” whether you like it or not – and you had better get used to the idea because there is nothing you can do about it.

Schwab’s daughter says the global elite’s plans for a so-called “new humanity” are so far advanced there is nothing that ordinary people like you and me can do to stop them. But there is a fatal flaw in the globalist’s agenda that we can use to exploit and spoil their plans.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

big brotherorwellworld economic forumwefklaus schwabclimate lockdownsnicole schwab15 minute citiespermanent lockdowns
