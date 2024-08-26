⚡️ Kyiv hydroelectric power station seriously damaged by explosions

Another angle of the strike on Kiev reservoir dam.

It is noted that the roadway of the hydroelectric power station dam and the station’s machine room were damaged.

⚡️Emergency power outages introduced throughout Ukraine — energy company

Ukrainian channels report missiles flying towards the Kiev region, Zaporozhye, Kropivnitsky, Mirgorod, Nikolaev region, Dnepropetrovsk region

The missile in the south is flying towards Voznesensk in the Nikolaev region.

There is a military airfield there.

💥 Ukrainian media report that an industrial facility has been damaged in the Poltava region

Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko confirms water is out in the capital.

"On the right bank of the capital, due to a blackout, there are interruptions in the water supply."

Power substation in Odessa has caught fire.

💬Emergency power outages have been introduced in the Ivano-Frankovsk region.















