Wearing masks - Hypoxia - Blowtorch on cancer!

"You are so afraid of breathing a few particles of a virus that you would allow 50 billion to be injected. Hypoxia - Inducible Factor 1-alpha, hypoxia. It's a blowtorch on cancer, you can't wear a mask if you're a cancer patient. I know we can solve the problem.

We didn't need to create it. That shot is the injection of the disease in a synthetic virus. So if we could get people to understand you're so afraid of breathing a few particles of a virus that you would allow 50 billion to be injected.

I spent most of the last three weeks struggling with cancer patients who are being denied therapy if they don't get the shot, and the shot will kill them, or the mask will kill them. You can't wear a mask if you're a cancer patient, but those are the people right now who are getting sick and they’re innocent!"

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/05/2024

No mask, no more shots & no GMO!

