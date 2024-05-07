BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wearing masks - Hypoxia - Blowtorch on cancer!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 12 months ago

"You are so afraid of breathing a few particles of a virus that you would allow 50 billion to be injected. Hypoxia - Inducible Factor 1-alpha, hypoxia. It's a blowtorch on cancer, you can't wear a mask if you're a cancer patient. I know we can solve the problem.

We didn't need to create it. That shot is the injection of the disease in a synthetic virus. So if we could get people to understand you're so afraid of breathing a few particles of a virus that you would allow 50 billion to be injected.

I spent most of the last three weeks struggling with cancer patients who are being denied therapy if they don't get the shot, and the shot will kill them, or the mask will kill them. You can't wear a mask if you're a cancer patient, but those are the people right now who are getting sick and they’re innocent!"

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/05/2024

No mask, no more shots & no GMO!

- Everyone needs a strong nutritional foundation. https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/we-are-energy-beings

- Full HighWire episode: https://thehighwire.com/videos/ex-nih-whistleblower-exposes-fauci/

- Support ICAN https://icandecide.org/support-ican/ & keep watching https://thehighwire.com

Keywords
healthcancernutritionmaskbreathgeohypoxia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy